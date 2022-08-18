The way Calgary police handled historic Sean Chu allegations ‘not OK’: commission

Send this page to someone via email

Some policies and processes were not properly followed by the Calgary Police Service following a sexual assault allegation against then-officer Sean Chu, an investigation by the Calgary Police Commission found.

The civilian oversight body released its report on Thursday.

The report said how the youth was communicated with following the complaint was mishandled, as well as when the disciplinary investigation was completed.

The commission said the errors created delay and mistrust in the process.

“A teenage girl came to the service with serious allegations about an officer and the service did not provide her with the compassionate support she needed to navigate a complex and intimidating process.

“It was not okay then and it would not be okay now,” commission chair Shawn Cornett said in a statement.

The Calgary Police Commission does not have the legal ability to reopen the case.

The report, penned by public complaint director Deborah Petriuk, looked at whether police followed their policies regarding complaints like this, whether policy gaps existed, and whether those gaps are still in place.

Recommendations that came from the review of the 1997 incident have already been put into practice by CPS since then.

The report noted that were a similar scenario to happen now, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) would investigate serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

The commission’s review did not review the criminal investigation, the decision around charges, or Chu’s fitness for public office – all topics outside of the police commission’s legal authority.

