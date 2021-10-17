Calgary Coun. Sean Chu responds to misconduct allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent Calgary city council candidate Sean Chu is facing backlash from a CBC News story that focuses on an internal misconduct investigation that was done when Chu was a Calgary Police Service officer in 1997.

The CBC story alleges he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Chu released a statement in response to the story: “As many of you will have heard, there are serious allegations being made publicly against me based on a CBC News story that was released on Friday. These allegations misrepresent the truth of the matter and come at a time meant to hurt me the most in this campaign.”

Global News has been unable to verify the findings of the internal misconduct review.

We reached out to police for a response but have not heard back.

