Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Calgary Coun. Sean Chu responds to misconduct allegations

By Staff Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 5:37 pm
Calgary Coun. Sean Chu. View image in full screen
Calgary Coun. Sean Chu. File/Global News

Incumbent Calgary city council candidate Sean Chu is facing backlash from a CBC News story that focuses on an internal misconduct investigation that was done when Chu was a Calgary Police Service officer in 1997.

The CBC story alleges he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Chu released a statement in response to the story: “As many of you will have heard, there are serious allegations being made publicly against me based on a CBC News story that was released on Friday. These allegations misrepresent the truth of the matter and come at a time meant to hurt me the most in this campaign.”

Global News has been unable to verify the findings of the internal misconduct review.

We reached out to police for a response but have not heard back.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary City Council tagCalgary council tagSean Chu tagSean Chu allegations tagSean Chu CBC investigation tagSean Chu misconduct tagSean Chu misconduct investigation tagSean Chu police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers