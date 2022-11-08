Charges laid after gun pulled at Teulon, Man. business: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a number of charges after police say he pointed a gun at another man at a business in Teulon, Man., last month.

Police were first called to the report a man was seen carrying a gun in Teulon around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. There was also reports of a gunshot shortly after, police say.

Investigators say a man had pulled out a gun and pointed it at a man at a business on Highway 7 in Teulon. The victim fled and the suspect was not found.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a 28-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Rockwood was arrested in Stonewall on Oct. 30.

They say the suspect was found with two loaded firearms, methamphetamine and cash at the time of his arrest.

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as a number of firearm-related charges.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.