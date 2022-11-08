Menu

Crime

Charges laid after gun pulled at Teulon, Man. business: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 1:53 pm
Police say a 28-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing charges after a man pointed a gun at another man in Teulon last month. View image in full screen
Police say a 28-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing charges after a man pointed a gun at another man in Teulon last month. RCMP/Handout

A man is facing a number of charges after police say he pointed a gun at another man at a business in Teulon, Man., last month.

Police were first called to the report a man was seen carrying a gun in Teulon around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. There was also reports of a gunshot shortly after, police say.

Read more: Pair of Winnipeg traffic stops lead to gun charges

Investigators say a man had pulled out a gun and pointed it at a man at a business on Highway 7 in Teulon. The victim fled and the suspect was not found.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a 28-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Rockwood was arrested in Stonewall on Oct. 30.

They say the suspect was found with two loaded firearms, methamphetamine and cash at the time of his arrest.

Read more: Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as a number of firearm-related charges.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.

