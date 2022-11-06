Menu

Fire

Man, 45, dies in fire on Logan Ave., Winnipeg police investigating

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 5:31 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Logan Ave after a fire. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Logan Ave after a fire. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Logan Ave. after a fire.

On Saturday at 1:15 a.m., officers on patrol saw a fire at a home in the 700 block of Logan Ave. and called the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to the scene.

Before WFPS arrived, officers, assisted by a member of the K9 unit, entered the home and found a 69-year-old woman.

Officers safely escorted the woman out and learned there was a 45-year-old man still inside.

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg duplex goes up in flames Monday morning

Tactical support officers then re-entered the home to find the man but had to leave because of the intensity of the fire.

Trending Now
WFPS members said they found the man dead in the home, while the woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

