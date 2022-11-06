Man, 45, dies in fire on Logan Ave., Winnipeg police investigating

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Logan Ave. after a fire.

On Saturday at 1:15 a.m., officers on patrol saw a fire at a home in the 700 block of Logan Ave. and called the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to the scene.

Before WFPS arrived, officers, assisted by a member of the K9 unit, entered the home and found a 69-year-old woman.

Officers safely escorted the woman out and learned there was a 45-year-old man still inside.

Tactical support officers then re-entered the home to find the man but had to leave because of the intensity of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

WFPS members said they found the man dead in the home, while the woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.