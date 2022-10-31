Menu

Fire

Vacant Winnipeg duplex goes up in flames Monday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 9:20 am
Winnipeg firefighters tackle a blaze at a vacant home Monday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters tackle a blaze at a vacant home Monday morning. Global News

The northbound lanes of the Disraeli Freeway are expected to be closed for most of Monday morning due to a house fire on Lily Street.

Platoon chief Ted McDougall said the blaze, which broke out before 5 a.m., was at a vacant, two-storey duplex in the area.

Read more: Winnipeg re-evaluating fees, options for derelict buildings amid growing challenges

“It’s probably close to 80 years old or so, but it’s been boarded up for a couple of years,” he said.

“I know there’s been lots of talk about vacant buildings and whatnot in the city, and this is certainly one of them that has been an ongoing issue.”

There’s still no word on the cause of the fire, although no injuries have been reported.

The city is advising drivers to find an alternate route if they’re passing through the area, due to smoky conditions.

