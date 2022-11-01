1 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Eastwood bakery

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an Eastwood bakery sent one person to hospital Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the Handy Bakery on 118 Avenue NW and 87 Street NW around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they could see heavy smoke coming from inside.

Three people were evacuated, with one being taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control around 1:18 a.m. and it was fully out just before 3 a.m.

Thick smoke spread throughout the building and EFRS said it’s not clear if the fire started in the bakery or the upstairs apartment suite.

No word on damages yet and fire investigators are looking into the cause.