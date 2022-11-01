Menu

Fire

1 sent to hospital after fire breaks out at Eastwood bakery

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 9:49 am
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to Handy Bakery on 118 Avenue NW for reports of a fire on Nov. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to Handy Bakery on 118 Avenue NW for reports of a fire on Nov. 1, 2022. Global News

A fire at an Eastwood bakery sent one person to hospital Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the Handy Bakery on 118 Avenue NW and 87 Street NW around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they could see heavy smoke coming from inside.

Read more: Edmonton police charge man after 2 arson incidents in Silver Berry

Three people were evacuated, with one being taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control around 1:18 a.m. and it was fully out just before 3 a.m.

Thick smoke spread throughout the building and EFRS said it’s not clear if the fire started in the bakery or the upstairs apartment suite.

No word on damages yet and fire investigators are looking into the cause.

