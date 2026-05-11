Latest fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park condo, remedial work on hold

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One week after a second fire broke out in between the walls of a Thorncliffe Park condo complex, fire operations have ended and the buildings have been turned over to property management.

City of Toronto staff provided the update Monday at noon, one week after firefighters were called to the scene of 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. and 21 Overlea Blvd.

Crews identified a fire in the insulation between the walls of the two buildings. Toronto Fire Services said the blaze ignited during remedial work for an original fire that burned for several weeks late last year.

While the insulation was the same material that caught fire in November 2025, Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop assured the second fire was not a reignition.

“I want to be very clear, the fire back in November was obviously completely extinguished,” he said at a press briefing the day after the fire started. “It has been a number of months, so there is absolutely nothing to suggest that [a continuation of the November fire] at all.”

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No residents were ordered to evacuate in the second fire, but some chose to leave their units. Jessop said residents were able to shelter in place because boarding was used to isolate the units that were damaged by the first fire.

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Some residents remain displaced from the first blaze in 2025.

“We recognize that this incident has been difficult for the community, especially after what they experienced late last year,” Jessop said. “We want to thank residents for their patience, resilience and co-operation throughout the response and ongoing recovery efforts.”

Toronto chief building official Kamal Gogna previously said all remedial work would be halted until a new construction management plan was produced to help prevent a similar situation from recurring. Staff said Monday that the city continues to engage with the property managers’ engineer overseeing remedial work to produce the report.