Crime

Edmonton police charge man after 2 arson incidents in Silver Berry

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 10:31 am
Edmonton police have charged Gregory Lewis, 43 with numerous arson charges after two fires in the community of Silver Berry during July and August 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have charged Gregory Lewis, 43 with numerous arson charges after two fires in the community of Silver Berry during July and August 2022. Courtesy: Mann Meats and Indian Cuisine

Edmonton police have charged a man in his 40s for two separate fires that took place during the summer.

On July 30, police responded to reports of a fire at a specialty meat shop, located in the area of 34 Street and 34 Avenue. Then, on Aug. 1, police said a similar incident occurred at the same location where it was reported that a man had thrown a flammable item toward the front of the business, causing a fire.

Investigators determined the incidents were connected.

Read more: Firebombing of Edmonton restaurant caught on camera

During an interview with Global News in August, Mann Meats and Indian Cuisine owner Gurdeep Mann said a delivery driver was sitting on the other side of the glass at the time of the fire.

“I was shocked. It’s scary. It’s very dangerous that somebody’s doing this,” Mann told Global News.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Gregory Lewis, 43, was charged with arson, arson with disregard for human life, two charges of possessing incendiary material and disguise with intent in relation to both incidents.

Read more: 1 person found dead after apartment fire east of downtown Edmonton

“This targeted arson occurred in broad daylight with citizens and children nearby,” Edmonton Police Service Det. Jessie Poonian said in a news release Monday morning.

“We are grateful that no one was injured and that the fire was quickly extinguished before it had a chance to spread to other businesses nearby.”

Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRSEdmonton arsonSilver BerryMann Meats and Indian CuisineSilver Berry FireGregory Lewis
