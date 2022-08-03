Menu

Crime

Firebombing of Edmonton restaurant caught on camera

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Firebombing of Edmonton restaurant caught on camera' Firebombing of Edmonton restaurant caught on camera
Two attacks on a Silver Berry restaurant were caught on surveillance cameras, leaving the owner of Mann Meats and Indian Cuisine shaken and scared.

A southeast Edmonton restaurant owner is in shock following two fiery attacks on his business in the community of Silver Berry over the last week.

Surveillance video shows a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt walking toward Mann Meats and Indian Cuisine at 34 Avenue and 34 Street N.W. at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows the person throwing a flaming object at the door, which bounces off into the road.

Owner Gurdeep Mann says a delivery driver was sitting on the other side of the glass at the time of the attack.

“I was shocked. It’s scary. It’s very dangerous that somebody’s doing this,” said Mann.

The damage left to an Edmonton restaurant after it was firebombed Aug. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
The damage left to an Edmonton restaurant after it was firebombed Aug. 1, 2022. Courtesy: Gurdeep Mann

In a second video, taken around 4 a.m. on Monday, a person wearing a similar outfit smashes the front door of the restaurant and throws a lit object, which explodes in flames in front of the door. The person is seen running off in both cases.

Mann filed a police report but says he’s worried he’s being targeted and that has led to some restless nights.

“They (police) said if the person is unsuccessful, they might try to do it again. They told us to be careful because they could come back a third time. They told us if somebody wants to do bad to us, they can even come to our house,” he said.

Edmonton police say they are investigating the incidents.

