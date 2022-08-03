Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead in Edmonton stairwell

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 10:40 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police lights. File/Getty

Edmonton police have charged a 41-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man in central Edmonton.

At about 4 a.m. on July 31, police responded to a report of a man in a building stairwell near 110 Avenue and 84 Street. Officers found the man unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: EPS homicide investigates suspicious death of man found in stairwell

He has been identified as Christopher McMullen, 38. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Joslyn Batoche, 41, was arrested on July 31 and charged with manslaughter.

 

