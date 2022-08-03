Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead in Edmonton stairwell

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged a 41-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man in central Edmonton.

At about 4 a.m. on July 31, police responded to a report of a man in a building stairwell near 110 Avenue and 84 Street. Officers found the man unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead on scene.

He has been identified as Christopher McMullen, 38. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Joslyn Batoche, 41, was arrested on July 31 and charged with manslaughter.