Crime

EPS homicide investigates suspicious death of man found in stairwell

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 6:31 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a building stairwell, early Sunday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive when Edmonton Police Service arrived at the location near 110 Ave. and 84 St., according to a news release Sunday afternoon. A responding paramedic declared his death on scene.

EPS believe the death is suspicious and have handed the case over to its homicide division.

Anyone with any information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or contact CrimeStoppers.

