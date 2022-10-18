1 person found dead after apartment fire east of downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said an adult was found dead inside a central Edmonton apartment building after a fully involved fire was brought under control Monday evening.

“Yesterday, our fire crews responded to a structure fire where they discovered one individual who had lost their life,” Fire Chief Joe Zatylny said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Firefighters were called at 4:14 p.m. about a structure fire at a four-storey apartment building at 92 Street and 103 Avenue.

It was fully involved when crews arrived on scene at 4:17 p.m. and additional crews were called in.

The fire was brought under control by 4:55 p.m. and declared out at 8:49 p.m.

EFRS said two patients were assessed by EMS on scene and one body was found.

Fire damaged an apartment building at 10368 92 St. in Edmonton’s Boyle Street neighbourhood on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“(There is) a lot of fire damage and heavy smoke damage as well as water (damage) — we did have to set an aerial up for explosions,” District Chief Ron Paradis said Monday afternoon.

Claudia Troncoso, who lived in the building on the second storey, said the fire started right above her suite and spread quickly.

“It was really, really bad,” she said. “The fire department just came in there and attacked it really fast, but it just went so fast… It’s hard for me,” Troncoso said, her voice cracking with emotion. “It’s hard.

“I was worried about the tenants, that’s all,” she said.

The Emergency Support Response Team and Red Cross is providing temporary accommodation for eight people and two pets who were displaced by the fire.

EFRS also thanked the nearby neighbours for supporting the individuals who lost their homes.