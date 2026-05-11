1 person dead after fire at Toronto community housing building for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after they were rescued from a fire on the eighth floor of a Toronto community home for seniors.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, firefighters were called to an address on Yonge Street, near Gerrard, to tackle a fire.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the crews rushed to the eighth floor of the building, where they forced their way into a unit filled with heavy, black smoke and extreme heat.

A rescue operation commenced, locating one person in their bedroom. The chief said they were taken from the building without vital signs, passed to paramedics and pronounced dead.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I want to offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this fatal fire last night,” Jessop told reporters at the scene on Monday morning.

“I also want to extend, as usual, my deepest appreciation to the women and men of Toronto Fire for forcing their way into that unit, rescuing that person as quickly as possible, under extreme heat.”

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.