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Fire

1 person dead after fire at Toronto community housing building for seniors

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 3:43 pm
1 min read
A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on Saturday March 22, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on Saturday March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
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One person has died after they were rescued from a fire on the eighth floor of a Toronto community home for seniors.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, firefighters were called to an address on Yonge Street, near Gerrard, to tackle a fire.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the crews rushed to the eighth floor of the building, where they forced their way into a unit filled with heavy, black smoke and extreme heat.

A rescue operation commenced, locating one person in their bedroom. The chief said they were taken from the building without vital signs, passed to paramedics and pronounced dead.

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“I want to offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this fatal fire last night,” Jessop told reporters at the scene on Monday morning.

“I also want to extend, as usual, my deepest appreciation to the women and men of Toronto Fire for forcing their way into that unit, rescuing that person as quickly as possible, under extreme heat.”

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An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Click to play video: 'Cause of second Thorncliffe Park fire revealed '
Cause of second Thorncliffe Park fire revealed 

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