Province to rescind open-burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre

Starting Friday at noon, Category 2 and 3 fires will once again be allowed in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Forests announced open burning prohibitions announced in July for the Kamloops Fire Centre will be rescinded on Friday.

A Category 2 fire is a pile, or two piles, that doesn’t exceed two metres in height and three metres in width, or stubble or grass that doesn’t exceed 0.2 of a hectare. Category 3 open fires are fires larger than those.

Campfires are permitted in all of B.C.’s six fire centres, though Category 2 and 3 fires are currently banned in some.

In addition, the ministry noted that fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or cages plus binary exploding targets will once again be allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The ministry and the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) also urge the following precautions regarding open burning:

Ensure enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire.

Do not burn in windy conditions.

Create a fire guard around the planned fire site.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished.

However, it’s important to note that while those restrictions will be lifted beginning Friday, local jurisdictions may override the ministry and BC Wildfire’s announcement.

For example, within the City of Kelowna, open burning, campfires and fireworks are never allowed.

“Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place,” said the ministry. “Always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.”

The Central Okanagan regional district (RDCO) says open burning permits will be available for its residents, but that burning can only take place on days when both the air quality and venting indices are good.

The RDCO says permits normally run from Oct. 1 through April 30, but this year’s start was delayed due to high fire danger ratings this month.

Before lighting any fire, Central Okanagan permit holders must call the toll-free outdoor burning hotline at 1-855-262-2876 to determine if open burning is allowed on a particular day.

Property owners within the four Central Okanagan East or Central Okanagan West electoral area fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing) that are allowed to burn outdoors may call the Regional District at 250-469-6223 to obtain a permit.

Further, the RDCO says yard waste such as leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, weeds and other garden waste are not allowed to be burned.

The RDCO says violators could receive a fine or be charged with the cost of putting out the fire by their fire service.

For more information about open burning, visit the RDCO’s website or the province’s website.