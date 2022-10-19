Menu

Environment

BC Lung Foundation issues warning amid ‘never-before-seen’ October air quality

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke keeps Lower Mainland air quality advisory in place'
Wildfire smoke keeps Lower Mainland air quality advisory in place
WATCH: Wildfire smoke continues to cover much of the Lower Mainland with air in the Fraser Valley being deemed a very high health risk. Catherine Urquhart has details on where all the smoke is coming from and when the air might start to clear up.

Unusual autumn wildfire smoke has rendered the air quality in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland so bad that the B.C. Lung Foundation has issued a public warning.

The region has been under an air quality advisory since last Friday, due to fires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope and in Washington state.

Read more: Air quality in B.C.’s Fraser Valley off the charts due to thick wildfire smoke

In the Fraser Valley and Richmond on Wednesday, the Air Quality Health Index reading was 10+, its highest level of “very high risk.” Metro Vancouver’s northeast, including Vancouver, sat at a nine and the southeast, including Surrey and Langley sat at an eight.

Air Quality Health Index readings in the Vancouver area as of noon on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Air Quality Health Index readings in the Vancouver area as of noon on Wednesday. B.C. Ministry of Environment

“We experienced never-before-seen levels of particulate matter in the air yesterday, which has an extremely damaging effect on everyone’s lungs – especially those living with lung disease,” BC Lung Foundation president and CEO Christopher Lam said in a media release.

“Today’s air quality is still poor, and we want residents to know the seriousness of it.”

Read more: Air quality advisory expanded to Metro Vancouver, all of Fraser Valley

The bad air is a result of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), tiny particles of smoke and ash suspended in the air.

Exposure to wildfire ash is of particular concern for people with lung disease such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory illnesses or lung cancer, according to the foundation.

It is urging people to postpone outdoor physical activity while the air quality remains poor, and to seek medical attention if they experience shortness of breath.

Seemingly following that advice, the CFL BC Lions cancelled their outdoor practice Wednesday, after concern about air quality during Tuesday’s practice.

The poor air quality is expected to remain in place until at least Friday, according to Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

That’s when a “frontal zone will steadily slide towards the South Coast … meaning a wet day,” he said.

“Friday afternoon, Friday night and early Saturday looks like a good soaking, the most in a while.”

In the meantime, Environment Canada is advising anyone with concerns to seek out indoor spaces with HEPA air filtration and air conditioning, or to consider setting up a “clean air space” in their home using a portable HEPA air cleaner.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

