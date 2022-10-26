SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Expect to see smoke near Apex Mountain Resort as planned burn gets underway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 12:09 pm
FILE: Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the BC Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE: Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the BC Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Smoke is set to return to the South Okanagan but it’s not a cause for concern.

About 500 piles of wood debris north of Apex Mountain Resort will be burned in the days ahead as BC Wildfire helps to lighten the fuel load in local forests.

In a press release, BC Wildfire said pile burning is scheduled to start the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, and will continue until either completed or the arrival of significant snow in the area.

“Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including the Apex Mountain Resort, Hedley, Olalla, Penticton and for those travelling along the Highway 3 and 3A corridors,” BC Wildfire said in the release.

“The exact timing of the pile burning will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. This pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Click to play video: 'Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home'
Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service said they will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.

Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of dead wood or brush on the landscape.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

