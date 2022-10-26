Expect to see smoke near Apex Mountain Resort as planned burn gets underway

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke is set to return to the South Okanagan but it’s not a cause for concern.

About 500 piles of wood debris north of Apex Mountain Resort will be burned in the days ahead as BC Wildfire helps to lighten the fuel load in local forests.

In a press release, BC Wildfire said pile burning is scheduled to start the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, and will continue until either completed or the arrival of significant snow in the area.

“Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including the Apex Mountain Resort, Hedley, Olalla, Penticton and for those travelling along the Highway 3 and 3A corridors,” BC Wildfire said in the release.

“The exact timing of the pile burning will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. This pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service said they will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.

Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of dead wood or brush on the landscape.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.