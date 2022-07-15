Menu

Canada

Open burning ban announced for Okanagan, but campfires still allowed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 8:15 pm
On Friday, the province announced a ban on Category 2 open burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. View image in full screen
On Friday, the province announced a ban on Category 2 open burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Submitted

Open burning is again fully banned in the Okanagan, though campfires are still okay for the time being.

On Friday, the province announced its annual ban on Category 2 open burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

A Category 2 open fire is any fire that doesn’t exceed two metres in height and three metres in width. It also includes grass or stubble burning that doesn’t exceed. 0.2 of a hectare.

Read more: Open fire restrictions roll out across B.C.’s Southern Interior

The announcement comes with temperatures constantly reaching the 30-degree mark in the Okanagan.

Two weeks ago, on June 30, Category 3 open fires were prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. Those fires include piles that exceed two metres in height and three metres in width, or stubble or grass that exceeds 0.2 of a hectare.

Category 2 open burning is also prohibited in the Cariboo Fire Centre, Coastal Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre.

Both Category 2 and Category 3 open burning are allowed in the Northwest and Prince George fire centres.

As for campfires, all of B.C.’s six fire centres currently allow campfires.

However, common sense is asked when using campfires: Don’t use them in windy conditions and don’t leave them unattended.

Lytton wildfire spreading rapidly, gusting wind and steep terrain a challenge to firefighters

The province says anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be hit with a ticket for $1,150. They may also be required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 and possible jail time.

“If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs,” reads the province’s website regarding regulations and fines.

“Violators could also be held responsible for damages to Crown resources, which could be significant.”

'Stay prepared': Lytton First Nation official on wildfire burning in the area Friday
