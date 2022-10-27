Menu

Comments

Crime

Crown adjusts Jacob Hoggard’s charge in northeastern Ontario sex assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
WATCH ABOVE: Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison. As Catherine McDonald reports, the judge is concerned Hoggard could reoffend and said the offence involved gratuitous degradation.

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — The Ontario Crown in northeastern Ontario is proceeding with a sexual assault charge against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

The Canadian musician was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

A Crown lawyer told a Haileybury, Ont., court Thursday that the case would proceed with just a sexual assault charge.

Hoggard’s lawyer, Megan Savard, has previously said that her client denies the allegation and will plead not guilty.

Read more: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to five years, granted bail pending appeal

The next court date has been set for Nov. 24, after Hoggard’s lawyers meet with him and review the new submissions.

The singer was granted bail this month in a separate case after he launched an appeal of his five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

