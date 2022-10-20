Menu

Entertainment

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to be sentenced for sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 7:03 am
Click to play video: 'Crown prosecutors told a judge Jacob Hoggard should serve six to seven years in jail for sexual assault'
Crown prosecutors told a judge Jacob Hoggard should serve six to seven years in jail for sexual assault
WATCH ABOVE: Crown prosecutors told a judge Jacob Hoggard should serve six to seven years in jail for sexual assault. As Catherine McDonald reports, Hoggard maintains his innocence and has not taken responsibility for his actions and has shown no remorse.

TORONTO — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to be sentenced today after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

The Crown is seeking a sentence between six and seven years behind bars while the defence wants three to four years.

The prosecution argues Hoggard is a risk to the public while the defence points to a psychiatric report that says he is a low risk to reoffend.

Trending Now

The 2016 sexual assault took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told Hoggard’s sentencing hearing that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Read more: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing

Hoggard had also been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case of a teenage fan, as well as sexual interference involving that complainant but was found not guilty on those offences.

The 38-year-old Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sexual Assaultsex assaultHedleyJacob HoggardCanadian musicianjacob hoggard sentencingtoronto hotel room
© 2022 The Canadian Press

