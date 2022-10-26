Kitchener Rangers easily dispell Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

After starting the season with five straight losses, the Kitchener Rangers have tipped the scales, recording their fourth straight win on Tuesday night.

The Rangers powered past the Guelph Storm, winning the latest instalment of the Highway 7 rivalry by a score of 7-1.

Mitchell Martin scored three and added an assist while Francesco Pinelli also scored a pair to lead the way for Kitchener.

Reid Valade and Adam Zidlicky also found the back of the net for the red-hot Rangers, while Sasha Pastujov was the lone scorer for the Storm.

A total of 5,374 fans were at the Aud to watch as Rangers netminder Marco Costantini stopped 31 of 32 shots to record the victory.

Storm ‘tender Jacob Oster was pulled by Guelph early in the second period after allowing four goals on 15 shots. He was replaced by Dixon Grimes who allowed the final three goals on 15 shots to close out the game.

The win gives the Rangers a 4-5 record, and past the London Knights into third place in the Midwest Division while the Storm fall to 1-7-2 and sit last.

The Rangers will be back in action on Friday at the Aud where they will play host to the Erie Otters.