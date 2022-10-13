Hamilton Bulldogs part with goaltender Costantini for 2025 draft picks from Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs have acquired a pair of draft picks from the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for goaltender Marco Costantini.

Interim general manager Matt Turek revealed a second round pick in the 2025 draft and a conditional sixth rounder are what Hamilton have gotten in exchange for one of the top goalies in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Costantini, a Hamilton native, was runner up for best keeper following the 2021-22 season posting the league’s top goals against average, save percentage and shutouts.

He also had 31 regular season wins and went 16 and 3 in the playoffs with a 2.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage backstopping the Bulldogs to the 2022 OHL Championship.

The trade was essentially forced upon the Bulldogs due to the OHL’s overage players rule which only allows teams to carry four 20-year-olds on their roster to begin a regular season, with a limit of just three able to dress in a game lineup.

“The Hamilton Bulldogs would like to thank Marco for four excellent years in our organization and wish him every success with the Kitchener Rangers,” the club said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs are four games into the 2022-23 season with goaltender Matteo Drobac having split duties with Costantini, each playing a pair of games.

Earlier this week, Hamilton also parted with 20-year-old forward George Diaco sending him to the London Knights for a third-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024.

Hamilton travels to Kingston on Friday to face off against the Frontenacs.