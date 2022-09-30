Kitchener Rangers ship LeBlanc twins to Niagara IceDogs ahead of opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers eased their training camp logjam on Thursday by shipping the LeBlanc twins to the Niagara IceDogs for a handful of future draft picks.

“Unfortunately, with so many returning players on our roster, there are good players that won’t get as much opportunity as they deserve,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie stated.

“We hope that Andrew and Jacob can play a big role with their new team and have a very successful and enjoyable second half of their OHL career.”

In exchange for the pair, the Rangers will receive London’s second-round pick in 2024, London’s third-round pick in 2025, Mississauga’s third-round pick in 2026 and London’s fifth-round pick in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The team drafted Andrew LeBlanc with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2020 OHL draft before selecting his brother Jacob in the third round, 42nd overall.

Their rookie season was wiped out by COVID, but Andrew Leblanc, a centreman, appeared in 42 games for the Rangers last season, scoring six goals while setting up 19 others.

Defenseman Jacob Leblanc played 68 games with the Rangers last year, netting four goals while also adding 18 assists as well.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the brothers who are from Port Credit.

The Rangers will open the season on Friday night when they host the Sarnia Sting at the Aud.