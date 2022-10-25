Menu

Crime

Winnipeg assault victim dies days later, case now a homicide: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 1:58 pm
A 19 year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say a man assaulted on Isabel Street earlier this month died after being released from hospital. View image in full screen
A 19 year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say a man assaulted on Isabel Street earlier this month died after being released from hospital. File / Global News

Assault charges against a Winnipeg teen have been upgraded after police say his alleged victim died after being released from hospital.

The assault in the first 100 block of Isabel Street was reported to police around 11:11 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Read more: Winnipeg man found dead under cargo truck a victim of homicide, police say

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital and an individual, found riding a bicycle nearby, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday, investigators said the victim, who had been treated and released from hospital, was found dead at his home on Oct. 17.

Click to play video: '2022 edging closer to record-breaking homicide year in Winnipeg'
2022 edging closer to record-breaking homicide year in Winnipeg

He has been identified as 19-year-old Joshua Courchene, of Winnipeg.

Police haven’t released details on how Courchene was assaulted or said what condition he was in when he was initially sent to hospital.

Read more: 2022 edging closer to record-breaking homicide year in Winnipeg

After consulting with the medical examiner, investigators say they’ve determined Courchene’s death is linked to the alleged assault.

The assault charges originally laid against 19-year-old Jason Vincent Daniels have since been upgraded to second-degree murder.

