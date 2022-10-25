Winnipeg police investigate ‘serious incident’ in east Elmwood

Winnipeg police are investigating what they describe as a “serious incident” Tuesday morning in east Elmwood.
Although police have yet to provide any more details, they have been present at the scene in the 100 block of Clyde Road, where yellow police tape surrounds a house, since Monday night.
More information about the situation is expected to be released later on Tuesday.
