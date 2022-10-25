Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate ‘serious incident’ in east Elmwood

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 11:42 am
Winnipeg police investigate an incident on Clyde Road.
Winnipeg police investigate an incident on Clyde Road. Global News / Clay Young

Winnipeg police are investigating what they describe as a “serious incident” Tuesday morning in east Elmwood.

Although police have yet to provide any more details, they have been present at the scene in the 100 block of Clyde Road, where yellow police tape surrounds a house, since Monday night.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Assiniboine Park

More information about the situation is expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Click to play video: '‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators'
‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegPolice PresenceSerious incidenteast elmwoodClyde Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers