Crime

Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Assiniboine Park

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 2:11 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a "serious incident" at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a "serious incident" at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a “serious incident” at Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Saturday the force was contacted about the incident at approximately 3:30 a.m.

He wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the incident, only to say there is no risk to the public and more information will be released at a later time.

Read more: Early-morning violence in Winnipeg leads to one death, one hospitalization

A Global News reporter at the scene shortly after noon could see at least three police cruisers and a forensics van parked on a road within the park, a section of which was surrounded by police tape.

Trending Stories
Officers were seen taking pictures of a black car that appeared to be parked in the middle of the street.

