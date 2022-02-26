Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Assiniboine Park

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a “serious incident” at Assiniboine Park.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Saturday the force was contacted about the incident at approximately 3:30 a.m.

He wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the incident, only to say there is no risk to the public and more information will be released at a later time.

A Global News reporter at the scene shortly after noon could see at least three police cruisers and a forensics van parked on a road within the park, a section of which was surrounded by police tape.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police are investigating a “serious incident” at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Officers were seen taking pictures of a black car that appeared to be parked in the middle of the street.

Advertisement