Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Assiniboine Park

Winnipeg police are investigating a “serious incident” at Assiniboine Park.
Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Saturday the force was contacted about the incident at approximately 3:30 a.m.
He wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the incident, only to say there is no risk to the public and more information will be released at a later time.
A Global News reporter at the scene shortly after noon could see at least three police cruisers and a forensics van parked on a road within the park, a section of which was surrounded by police tape.
Trending Stories
Officers were seen taking pictures of a black car that appeared to be parked in the middle of the street.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments