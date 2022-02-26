Early-morning violence in Winnipeg leads to one death, one hospitalization

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of violent but separate incidents that occurred in the Daniel McIntyre area early Saturday morning.

The force says officers were first sent to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 12:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

There they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The second incident happened not far away in the 500 block of Toronto Street about a half-hour later.

Police were sent to a home for a reported assault and found an injured man.

Story continues below advertisement

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries. Police didn’t provide the victim’s name or age.

Police say the incidents are not related, but in either case, anyone with information is being asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).