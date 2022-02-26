Menu

Crime

Early-morning violence in Winnipeg leads to one death, one hospitalization

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 1:24 pm
WPS Badge View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service member's badge. JGW

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of violent but separate incidents that occurred in the Daniel McIntyre area early Saturday morning.

The force says officers were first sent to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 12:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

There they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The second incident happened not far away in the 500 block of Toronto Street about a half-hour later.

Police were sent to a home for a reported assault and found an injured man.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries. Police didn’t provide the victim’s name or age.

Police say the incidents are not related, but in either case, anyone with information is being asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

