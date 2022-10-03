2022 edging closer to record-breaking homicide year in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is edging closer to another record-breaking year for homicides, after a violence-filled weekend.

Currently, 41 Winnipeggers have lost their lives to violent crime in the city this year. The previous record was 44 homicides set in 2019.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced three additional homicides in recent days, including the death of a 16-year-old boy on Balmoral Street Friday morning and a 27-year-old man who was found unresponsive near Cumberland Avenue and Sherbrook Street early Sunday morning, who later died in hospital.

On Monday, police also released details of a 41-year-old woman who died of serious burns in hospital in late August. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service says it means 41 families are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“I think far too often we focus on it as a number, but the reality of it is there’s a lot of pain behind that number, there’s a lot of people that have lost loved ones,” Const. Murray told reporters during a news conference Monday morning.

Premier Heather Stefanson also acknowledged the violence in the city Monday, saying community safety remains a top priority for the province.

“This is not normal and we will not normalize this, we want families to feel safe out in our community and we will ensure that we do whatever it takes to get there,” Stefanson told reporters at a press conference Monday.

Const. Murray adds the high levels of violent crime do place a significant strain on police resources.

“There’s been a general rise in levels of violence that we really haven’t seen before,” Const. Murray said.

“The homicide number certainly impacts the Winnipeg Police Service. Homicides require an incredible number of resources.”

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the province has taken a number of steps to address the crime, but admitted more work needs to be done. When questioned during Monday’s provincial news conference, the minister wouldn’t say whether or not adding more police officers is on the table.

“Clearly we’re concerned anytime there is a victim and it’s not about global numbers, the big numbers — which are rising around Canada an North America for a variety of reasons that people can speculate on — but it’s about the individuals impacted,” Goertzen said.

“There are things we could do when it comes to prosecutions, there are things we could do when it comes to Winnipeg police and engagement of that community involvement.”