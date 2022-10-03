Winnipeg police identify Sunday morning homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a Sunday morning homicide.

Creedence Justin Beardy, 27, was taken to the Health Sciences Centre after a bystander found him unresponsive on the ground around 6:45 a.m. near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Police were called to the hospital just before 8 a.m. with a report that the victim had died.

Homicide investigators continue to look into the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

