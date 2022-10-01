Winnipeg police investigating after teen found dead on Balmoral Street

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was found dead on Balmoral Street Friday morning.
At 8:23 a.m. officers went to the 500 block of Balmoral Street for a report of suspicious circumstances.
Read more: Shots fired at Fisher River Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP say
Read More
Upon arrival, officers found a teen dead outside of a residence. His death is considered suspicious at this time, police say.
Trending Stories
The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)
Winnipeg police deem death of man, 66, a homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments