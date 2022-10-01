Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after teen found dead on Balmoral Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 1:58 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead on Balmoral Street Friday morning. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead on Balmoral Street Friday morning. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was found dead on Balmoral Street Friday morning.

At 8:23 a.m. officers went to the 500 block of Balmoral Street for a report of suspicious circumstances.

Upon arrival, officers found a teen dead outside of a residence. His death is considered suspicious at this time, police say.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)

