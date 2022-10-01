Winnipeg police investigating after teen found dead on Balmoral Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was found dead on Balmoral Street Friday morning.

At 8:23 a.m. officers went to the 500 block of Balmoral Street for a report of suspicious circumstances.

Upon arrival, officers found a teen dead outside of a residence. His death is considered suspicious at this time, police say.

The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477)

