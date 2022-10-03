Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops to update investigation Monday into death of 41-year-old woman

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:21 am
Winnipeg police speak Monday about an ongoing homicide investigation.

Winnipeg police will speak to media Monday morning about an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police said the incident — which they haven’t previously spoken about publicly — involves the death of a 41-year-old woman.

Global News will stream the press conference, which takes place at 11 a.m. from police headquarters, on this page.

