Winnipeg cops to update investigation Monday into death of 41-year-old woman

Winnipeg police will speak to media Monday morning about an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police said the incident — which they haven’t previously spoken about publicly — involves the death of a 41-year-old woman.
Read more: Police investigating Sunday morning homicide
Read More
Global News will stream the press conference, which takes place at 11 a.m. from police headquarters, on this page.
Manitoba RCMP make arrest in 2020 homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments