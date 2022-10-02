Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 2:10 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead outside the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead outside the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday morning. Global News / File

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead outside the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday morning.

Police found the man with suspicious injuries at 7:56 a.m. after having been notified of a dead man outside the Centre.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating after teen found dead on Balmoral Street

The man had been taken to the hospital by ambulance after a bystander found him unresponsive on the ground at 6:45 a.m. near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Ave, police say.

Trending Stories

His death has since been determined to be a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg' Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg
Breaking down the numbers around violent crime in Winnipeg – Jul 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagHealth Sciences Centre tagSherbrook Street tagCumberland Ave tagHSC Homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers