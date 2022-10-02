Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was found dead outside the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday morning.

Police found the man with suspicious injuries at 7:56 a.m. after having been notified of a dead man outside the Centre.

The man had been taken to the hospital by ambulance after a bystander found him unresponsive on the ground at 6:45 a.m. near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Ave, police say.

His death has since been determined to be a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

