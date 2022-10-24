Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of Vancouver window-smashing sprees being held for psychiatric assessment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 8:32 pm
The man accused of smashing windows at a Vancouver bank twice in as many months is being held for a forensic psychiatric assessment. View image in full screen
The man accused of smashing windows at a Vancouver bank twice in as many months is being held for a forensic psychiatric assessment. Global News

The man accused of going on two window -smashing sprees at a Vancouver bank just weeks apart will remain in custody for the time being.

Curtis George McCallum, a convicted killer from Alberta, is facing charges of mischief to property in the September and October incidents.

On Monday, he appeared in court where a judge ordered he undergo a forensic psychiatric assessment.

Read more: Bail hearing for accused downtown Vancouver window smasher delayed

In both cases, he was allegedly captured on film using bricks to smash multiple windows at the TD Bank branch at Hastings and Abbott streets on the edge of Gastown.

The court heard the damage from the attacks is estimated to exceed $300,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man charged with second vandalism spree on same business'
Man charged with second vandalism spree on same business

Crown prosecutors told the Downtown Community Court hearing McCallum smashed the windows because he doesn’t have shelter.

Trending Now

Read more: Convicted Alberta killer accused of smashing Vancouver bank windows for 2nd time

McCallum’s criminal history goes back to Edmonton, where in 2009 he was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault, in the 2006 killing of his aunt and stabbing of her common law husband.

It was not immediately clear how long the 47-year-old will now be held under the Mental Health Act.

He is due back in court on Nov. 7.

-With files from Rumina Daya

Click to play video: 'Convicted killer accused of smashing Vancouver bank windows a second time'
Convicted killer accused of smashing Vancouver bank windows a second time
CrimeVandalismManslaughterVancouver crimeMischiefPsychiatric AssessmentConvicted killerwindow smashtd window smash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers