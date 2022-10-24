Man accused of Vancouver window-smashing sprees being held for psychiatric assessment

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of going on two window -smashing sprees at a Vancouver bank just weeks apart will remain in custody for the time being.

Curtis George McCallum, a convicted killer from Alberta, is facing charges of mischief to property in the September and October incidents.

On Monday, he appeared in court where a judge ordered he undergo a forensic psychiatric assessment.

In both cases, he was allegedly captured on film using bricks to smash multiple windows at the TD Bank branch at Hastings and Abbott streets on the edge of Gastown.

The court heard the damage from the attacks is estimated to exceed $300,000.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Man charged with second vandalism spree on same business

Crown prosecutors told the Downtown Community Court hearing McCallum smashed the windows because he doesn’t have shelter.

Read more: Convicted Alberta killer accused of smashing Vancouver bank windows for 2nd time

McCallum’s criminal history goes back to Edmonton, where in 2009 he was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault, in the 2006 killing of his aunt and stabbing of her common law husband.

It was not immediately clear how long the 47-year-old will now be held under the Mental Health Act.

He is due back in court on Nov. 7.

-With files from Rumina Daya