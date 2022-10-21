Bail hearing for accused downtown Vancouver window smasher delayed

Send this page to someone via email

A man allegedly caught on video going on a window-smashing spree for the second time in downtown Vancouver appeared in appeared in court Friday.

Curtis George McCallum’s bail hearing was put over to next week — which means he will stay behind bars through the weekend.

But area merchants say they’re concerned the accused vandal will soon be back out on the street.

McCallum is facing new charges of mischief to property after he was allegedly recorded smashing the windows of a TD Bank branch at Hastings and Abbott streets on Wednesday.

Five weeks earlier, he was allegedly caught on video using a large concrete block to smash the windows at the same bank.

Downtown Vancouver business owner John Clerides started the Facebook group ‘Vancouver break-ins and crime collective’ after own his store was hit with similar vandalism.

Man charged with second vandalism spree on same business

“Our public safety is at risk and this man should not be released at all,” he told Global News.

McCallum’s criminal history dates back to 1992 in Edmonton, where in 2009 he was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in the Christmas Eve 2006 killing of his aunt and the stabbing of her common law husband.

“He needs to be incarcerated and treated with appropriately,” Clerides said.

September’s TD tear caused an estimated $70,000 in damage. The bill for Wednesday’s smash-up is expected to be higher given at least 20 windows were hit.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says it all adds up to more financial stress for members already facing rising inflation.

“It’s important to recognize that although businesses have insurance they also need to pay that insurance as well and definitely insurance costs are creeping up,” said Annie Dormuth, CFIB provincial director for B.C. and Alberta.

“All of it adds up. That’s maybe some(thing) consumers may not realize when it comes to these type of vandalisms.”

Clerides said the series of incidents is yet another example that something needs to change in B.C.

“People are massively concerned about their public safety,” he said. “We have to make our citizens safe our businesses safe and productive so we can have a real healthy city.”

McCallum made a brief video appearance in downtown community court Friday, and was remanded for a bail hearing Monday.