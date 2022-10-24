Crown seeks 2-year sentence for Richmond, B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to schoolgirls

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing for a Richmond, B.C., RCMP officer convicted of sex crimes began in Vancouver on Monday.

A jury found Andrew Seangio guilty in July of of seven counts of committing an indecent act in public and three counts of exposing his genitals to people under the age of 16.

Crown prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 24 months behind bars, followed by two years of probation and registration as a sex offender.

Defence has yet to make its sentencing submission.

The incidents happened near York House School, a private K-12 all-girls school on Vancouver’s west side in February 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes

At trial, the court heard that Seangio exposed himself to four girls, as well as undercover officers posing as private school students.

Crown prosecutors told the court he would drive his black SUV past York House and another private school, Little Flower Academy, circling the block until he spotted an isolated victim.

Read more: Richmond RCMP officer charged in string of sexual offences from 2019

He would then roll down his window, expose himself and drive away, the court heard.

Cellphone records showing Seangio was in the area of the schools at the time of the incidents, and surveillance footage showing his vehicle circling the block, were entered as evidence in the trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Seangio also faces a slew of charges in Ottawa for voyeurism and sexual assault.

Richmond RCMP previously confirmed Seangio is a member of the detachment and was off duty at the time of the offences.

The B.C. RCMP said Seangio remains an RCMP officer, but is suspended without pay and allowance, and that his duty status “is subject to continual review and assessment.”

An RCMP code of conduct process in his case is still underway.