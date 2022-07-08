Richmond RCMP officer found guilty of sex crimes, some against teens in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A Richmond RCMP officer has been convicted of 10 counts of sex crimes, some involving teenaged girls, in the Vancouver area.

A jury found 37-year-old Andrew Seangio guilty of three counts of exposing his genitals to people under 16 for a sexual purpose and seven counts of committing an indecent act in public.

The jury deliberated for about a day and a half, and read its verdict aloud in court on Thursday.

Justice Catherine Wedge of the B.C. Supreme Court will fix a date for sentencing on July 20.

According to Vancouver police, some of the offences took place in the area of Marguerite Street and West 32nd Avenue near York House School — an all-girls school for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 — in February 2019.

Police have previously told Global News that several female students had reported a man in a black SUV pulling up beside them and exposing himself before driving away.

Seangio was arrested in Vancouver in March of 2020.

In court, the Crown argued that Seangio had exposed himself to four girls as well as undercover police officers posing as students at private schools.

Prosecutors argued he would drive his black SUV past the Little Flower Academy for girls on Alexandra Street and the York House School, circling the blocks until he found an isolated victim. Once he rolled down his passenger window he would expose himself and then drive away quickly after being spotted.

Seangio’s defence argued that the Crown did not provide direct evidence of the crimes.

Victims, undercover officers and Seangio all gave testimony in the case. The Crown presented cellphone records that showed Seangio was in the area of the schools, and surveillance footage that showed his SUV circling the block.

Richmond RCMP have previously confirmed Seangio is a member of the detachment and was off duty at the time of the offences.

Global News has reached out to the detachment for comment on this story and will update it when a response is received.

Seangio also faces a slew of charges in Ottawa for voyeurism and sexual assault.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey and Erin Ubels