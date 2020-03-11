Richmond RCMP officer charged in string of sexual offences from 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police have wrapped up an investigation into a string of sexual offences near an all-girls school on Vancouver’s west side last year, leading to charges against a Richmond RCMP officer.

VPD confirm Andrew Seangio, 35, has been charged with seven counts of indecent acts, three counts of exposing himself to a person under the age of 16, and one count of voyeurism.

The offences took place in the area of Marguerite Street and West 32nd Avenue near York House School — an all-girls school for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 — in February 2019.

Vancouver Police previously told Global News that several female students had reported a man in a black SUV pulling up beside them and exposing himself before driving away.

Richmond RCMP have confirmed Seangio is a member of the detachment and was off duty at the time of the offences.

“In addition to the Vancouver Police criminal investigation, the Richmond RCMP immediately launched an internal code of conduct investigation”, said Supt. Will Ng, Richmond RCMP Detachment Commander.

“The allegations are concerning and are not in keeping with our expectations.”

Seangio remains suspended with pay, and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment, according to RCMP.

He was arrested in Vancouver on Wednesday and will appear in Vancouver Provincial Court at the end of April.