Edmonton police say impairment, speed factors in fatal Gateway Boulevard crash

Edmonton police major collision investigators have taken over the investigation into a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., police said a 2006 Dodge Charger was travelling north on Gateway Boulevard just before Ellerslie Road when it entered the green space on the west side, between the northbound and southbound lanes.

“The vehicle then veered across all six lanes of traffic, entered the green space on the east side, and collided with the guard rail, causing the vehicle to flip onto the Ellerslie Road off-ramp, where it landed on its roof,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.

EMS treated and transported the 54-year-old man driving the vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries. A 24-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A male passenger in his 60s who was in the rear seat was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said impairment and speed are considered factors in the collision.

Anyone with dash cam footage or any other information about this collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers.