Crews respond to fatal crash in south Edmonton on Gateway Blvd northbound

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 6:56 pm
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Gateway Blvd just south of Ellerslie Road on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Gateway Blvd just south of Ellerslie Road on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Global News

Emergency crews responded Thursday to what police said was a fatal collision on a major south Edmonton road.

The crash happened mid-afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound, just south of the Ellerslie Road overpass.

Alberta Health Services said a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS took one man in his 40s and one woman in her 30s to hospital. AHS said the man was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman was in stable condition with minor injuries.

Read more: South Edmonton crash sends 1 person to hospital

Edmonton police said all northbound lanes of the QEII at Ellerslie were closed as of 4:40 p.m., but were expected to reopen “shortly.”

The offramp to Ellerslie Road was also closed “and will likely remain (closed) throughout the rush hour,” EPS said.

Several ambulances, police vehicles and fire trucks were seen at the crash site, where a car was flipped on its roof.

— More to come… 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

