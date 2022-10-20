Crews respond to fatal crash in south Edmonton on Gateway Blvd northbound

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews responded Thursday to what police said was a fatal collision on a major south Edmonton road.

The crash happened mid-afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound, just south of the Ellerslie Road overpass.

Alberta Health Services said a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS took one man in his 40s and one woman in her 30s to hospital. AHS said the man was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman was in stable condition with minor injuries.

Edmonton police said all northbound lanes of the QEII at Ellerslie were closed as of 4:40 p.m., but were expected to reopen “shortly.”

Story continues below advertisement

The offramp to Ellerslie Road was also closed “and will likely remain (closed) throughout the rush hour,” EPS said.

Several ambulances, police vehicles and fire trucks were seen at the crash site, where a car was flipped on its roof.

— More to come…