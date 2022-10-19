Police seek witnesses after alleged street race leads to crash on Edmonton’s High Level Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Police believe street racing may have led to a vehicle collision on Edmonton’s High Level Bridge on Tuesday night that sent three people to hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the bridge at about 10:45 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported a crash involving speeding vehicles.

“It was reported to police that a grey Dodge Journey and a black Hyundai Azera were seen racing in the area of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street around 10:40 p.m.,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Wednesday. “The two vehicles were subsequently observed racing across the High Level Bridge shortly thereafter.

“It is alleged the driver of the Journey then made a couple (of) quick lane changes around two civilian vehicles. The driver of the Azera attempted to complete the same driving maneuvers, but was unable to avoid a Mitsubishi Eclipse, colliding with the back of the vehicle and causing both vehicles to spin out of control. The two cars then struck the bridge, causing significant damage to both vehicles.”

Police said the 21-year-old man driving the Azera and a 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the same car were take to hospital by paramedics. Their injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. The 52-year-old driver of the Eclipse was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police said the 22-year-old driver of the Journey remained at the scene.

“Impairment is not considered a factor in the collision, though speed is,” the EPS said.

Police did not say if any charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have video of what happened is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.