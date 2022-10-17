Ambulance involved in north Edmonton collision while responding to pedestrian hit by car

Police are investigating two collisions that occurred in north Edmonton on Monday: a woman hit by a car, and an ambulance that was responding to that call before being involved in a collision with an SUV.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said officers were first called to 127 Street and 148 Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. A witness told them they saw a car hit a woman who was walking west across 127 Street.

According to police, investigators believe the car was turning south from 148 Avenue onto 127 Street when it hit the 35-year-old woman. Police said the woman was “shaken” but not seriously hurt. They said she had been pushing a stroller with two children in it but neither child was seriously injured.

Police said the man who was driving the car has since been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

“Shortly thereafter, in an associated event, an EMS unit that was responding to the first collision — involving the woman and two infant children — was also involved in a collision near 127 Street and 140 Avenue,” police said.

The EPS said investigators were told the ambulance was headed north in the southbound lanes of 127 Street with its lights and sirens on when an SUV that was headed north, “and wanting to turn west into a shopping complex,” collided with the oncoming ambulance.

They said the 50-year-old woman driving the SUV was then taken to hospital by another ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no one in the ambulance was hurt.

The investigation looking into the collision is ongoing, police said.