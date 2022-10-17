Edmonton Transit Service bus and SUV collide, injuring 3 people: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and two children were taken to hospital on Monday after the SUV they were in collided with an ETS bus in west Edmonton, according to police.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the scene at 57 Avenue and Lessard Road at about 5:40 p.m. Investigators said it was reported to them that the SUV was headed north when it went through a red light and collided with the bus.

Police said firefighters extracted the driver of the SUV — a 32-year-old woman — from the vehicle. The driver and her passengers, a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with “various injuries.”

According to police, the children’s injuries were minor but the driver’s injuries are “serious.” They did not report any injuries among anyone who was in the bus.

As of 8:20 p.m., the intersection remained closed as police continued to investigate how the crash unfolded.