‘Multiple serious, life-threatening injuries’ reported after collision south of Edmonton: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP say there are reports of “multiple serious, life-threatening injuries” after a collision south of Edmonton Thursday.
The two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 814 at Township Road 472, just north of Wetaskiwin.
In a news release just before 3 p.m., police said traffic in both directions of Highway 814 will be affected for several hours while officers investigate the collision and emergency crews clear the scene.
It’s not known how many people were involved in the collision.
More to come…
