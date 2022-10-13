Menu

‘Multiple serious, life-threatening injuries’ reported after collision south of Edmonton: RCMP

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 5:18 pm
Wetaskiwin RCMP say there are reports of "multiple serious, life-threatening injuries" after a collision south of Edmonton Thursday. . View image in full screen
Wetaskiwin RCMP say there are reports of “multiple serious, life-threatening injuries” after a collision south of Edmonton Thursday.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Highway 814 at Township Road 472, just north of Wetaskiwin.

Read more: No fatalities on Alberta highways over Thanksgiving long weekend, but thousands of tickets issued

In a news release just before 3 p.m., police said traffic in both directions of Highway 814 will be affected for several hours while officers investigate the collision and emergency crews clear the scene.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the collision.

More to come…

Alberta roadsAlberta highwaysWetaskiwinWetaskiwin RCMPAlberta serious collisionWetaskiwin collisionHighway 814Township Road 472Highway 814 serious collisionSerious Wetaskiwin collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

