Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fatal shooting by Winnipeg police was in response to armed threat: inquest report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 6:13 pm
Winnipeg Police closed down a stretch of Sherbrook Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue following a police-involved shooting that killed 26-year-old Chad Williams on Jan. 11, 2019. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police closed down a stretch of Sherbrook Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue following a police-involved shooting that killed 26-year-old Chad Williams on Jan. 11, 2019. Michael Draven / Global News

A judge says a fatal shooting by Winnipeg police in 2019 was in response to a very real threat posed by a man armed with a hatchet.

An inquest report from Manitoba provincial court Judge Julie Frederickson says officers tried to use less lethal methods first, and fired shots only when Chad Williams moved to throw the hatchet at the officers.

Read more: Vigil held for 26-year-old shot by Winnipeg Police last Friday

Williams, who was 26, was shot in a vacant lot in Winnipeg on Jan. 11, 2019, after a short pursuit by police.

The inquest was told Williams stopped near a tall fence and was surrounded by officers in a half-circle.

Click to play video: 'Man dead after Winnipeg police shooting on Sherbrook Street'
Man dead after Winnipeg police shooting on Sherbrook Street

The judge says Williams was high on methamphetamine, ignored commands to drop the hatchet and was not deterred by police attempts to stop him with a stun gun.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The report says Williams raised the hatchet above his head in a motion to throw it, was shot, and died after being taken to hospital.

“The levels of force used by officers … to control and contain the threat posed by Mr. Williams was consistent with their training and appropriate in the circumstances,” Frederickson wrote.

Read more: Inquest called into death of man shot and killed by Winnipeg police

“The use of lethal force was in response to the very real threat that Mr. Williams was about to throw the hatchet at officers.

“If the throw had been completed, it was foreseeable that one of the officers could have been struck and seriously injured.”

The judge made no recommendations in her report and noted that there was no delay by officers in calling an ambulance and seeking medical aid.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting'
Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimePolice ShootingMethamphetaminepolice-involved shootingHatchetmanitoba judgechad williamsKilled By PoliceManitoba provincial court
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers