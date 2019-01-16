Vigil held for 26-year-old shot by Winnipeg Police last Friday

Friends and family of Chad Williams are calling for justice as they continue to mourn his death.

The 26-year-old was shot, after allegedly pulling out a weapon while being pursued by officers on Friday, Jan. 11.

“The police murdered my grandson.

“I never thought that would happen to my Chad. Now I’ll never be able to see him again,” said Rose Levasseur, the grandmother of Williams.

Dozens of people braved the cold while singing and offering traditional blessings as his family looked on.

Their grief was pouring out in a call for action and justice.

“There’s a lot of communities in and outside of Winnipeg that are frustrated with police using excessive force and a lack of cultural awareness. We’re saying enough is enough,” says Tara Campbell, the organizer of the vigil.

Approximately 50 people attended the vigil which began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

