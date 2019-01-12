Crime
Man dead following altercation with Winnipeg police on Sherbrook Street

Winnipeg Police closing down a stretch of Sherbrook Street between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue following a police-involved shooting on Saturday night.

On Friday, January 11, a man was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead after an incident with police early in the evening.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., police were patrolling near the area of Sargent Avenue and Maryland Street after encountering a male acting suspiciously in the area.

Officers approached the suspect, leading to a chase which ended in a nearby parking lot.

Officers claim the man was carrying a weapon, to which they responded by discharging their firearms.

Portions of the sidewalk near Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue were closed following a police-involved shooting on Saturday night.

Officers immediately provided medical treatment before emergency services arrived.

The investigation has been handed over to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

