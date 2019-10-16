Inquest called into death of man shot and killed by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

An inquest has been called into the death of a man who was shot and killed by Winnipeg police earlier this year.

Chad Williams allegedly pulled out a weapon while being pursued by officers on Jan. 11, 2019, just before 8 p.m., before being shot on Sherbrook Street.

The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding the 26-year-old’s death and will try to determine if anything can be done in the future to prevent similar fatalities.

The Independent Investigation Unit, meanwhile, has ruled out any wrongdoing by officers.

“The police murdered my grandson,” Rose Levasseur, the grandmother of Williams, said at a vigil days after his death.

“I never thought that would happen to my Chad. Now I’ll never be able to see him again.”

The time, date and location of the inquest will be determined at a later date.

