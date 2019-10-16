Menu

Crime

Inquest called into death of man shot and killed by Winnipeg police

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 10:19 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 10:21 pm
Portions of the sidewalk near Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue closed following a police-involved shooting.
Portions of the sidewalk near Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue closed following a police-involved shooting. Michael Draven / Global News

An inquest has been called into the death of a man who was shot and killed by Winnipeg police earlier this year.

Chad Williams allegedly pulled out a weapon while being pursued by officers on Jan. 11, 2019, just before 8 p.m., before being shot on Sherbrook Street.

The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding the 26-year-old’s death and will try to determine if anything can be done in the future to prevent similar fatalities.

READ MORE: Vigil held for 26-year-old shot by Winnipeg police

The Independent Investigation Unit, meanwhile, has ruled out any wrongdoing by officers.

“The police murdered my grandson,” Rose Levasseur, the grandmother of Williams, said at a vigil days after his death.

“I never thought that would happen to my Chad. Now I’ll never be able to see him again.”

Story continues below advertisement

The time, date and location of the inquest will be determined at a later date.

Man dead after Winnipeg police shooting on Sherbrook Street
TAGS
PoliceWinnipeg policewinnipegPolice ShootingInquestIIUSherbrook StreetPolice killingIndependent Investigations Unitchad williams
