Canada

Nova Scotia advocates push for voluntary vulnerable persons registry for emergencies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'How poverty, not pain, is driving some disabled Canadians towards medically assisted death'
How poverty, not pain, is driving some disabled Canadians towards medically assisted death
It's estimated more than 4 in 10 Canadians living in poverty are people with disabilities, and provincial support rates are so low, advocates call it "legislated poverty." Then, last year, the federal government expanded eligibility for medically assisted dying to people who were not terminally ill, something critics warned could result in unnecessary deaths. As Marianne Dimain reports for The New Reality, many disabled Canadians who now qualify for that program say it's the only way they can see an escape from the cycle of pain and poverty – Oct 8, 2022

Two Nova Scotia advocates for people with disabilities are asking for a provincewide registry of vulnerable persons as part of changes to legislation governing emergency management and 911 service.

Anne Camozzi told the legislature’s law amendments committee today that post-tropical storm Fiona demonstrated the plight of many people with disabilities in emergency situations.

Read more: Despite court ruling, no timeline for closing N.S. institutions for disabled people

The Antigonish, N.S., resident says in her case she ended up losing cellphone coverage and then power for her heavy electric wheelchair after the storm.

Trending Now

Camozzi says a voluntary registry linked to the province’s emergency management system would provide first responders with information such as locations, the kind of disabilities a person has and how to deal with those needing help once they are located.

Read more: A Halifax resident and how their disability impacts finding work

Gerry Post told the committee a registry should be linked to technologies such as computer mapping and there should be training included for first responders.

Although the bill was sent back to the legislature without amendments, Justice Minister Brad Johns says the government is receptive to the idea and an amendment could be included by the time the legislation is voted on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

