Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Despite court ruling, no timeline for closing N.S. institutions for disabled people

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court of Canada rejects Nova Scotia’s appeal of disabilities case' Supreme Court of Canada rejects Nova Scotia’s appeal of disabilities case
Disability rights advocates are thrilled that the Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the province's appeal of a lower court decision on disability rights. It's a key decision for people with disabilities, and another chapter in a long legal fight. Amber Fryday reports – Apr 14, 2022

The Nova Scotia government says it doesn’t have a precise timeline for phasing out its large institutions housing people with disabilities.

Tracy Taweel, deputy minister of the Department of Community Services, told a legislature committee today that while the government is committed to closing the facilities, it needs to ensure residents are supported as they move out.

Taweel says there are eight adult residential and regional rehabilitation centres that are still open, with one slated to close by the end of this year.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax woman with cerebal palsy finally gets a place to call home, wants to help others do same

Vicky Levack, spokeswoman for the Disability Rights Coalition of Nova Scotia, says the government is still using an incremental approach to solve a human rights issue that requires more immediate action.

Story continues below advertisement

Last October, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that the province’s failure to offer “meaningful” access to housing services for people with disabilities amounted to a violation of their basic rights.

A report released in 2013 known as “The Roadmap” had called for phasing out institutional facilities and replacing them with small options homes by 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Housing tagDisability rights tagHousing rights taghousing for people with disabilities tagVicky Levack tagDisability Rights Coalition of Nova Scotia tagdisabilities housing taginstitutional facilities tagThe Roadmap tagTracy Taweel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers