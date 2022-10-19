Menu

Crime

Ex-boyfriend sentenced to 7 years in slaying of Surrey, B.C. teen Kiran Dhesi

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 4:43 pm
WATCH: A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 killing of 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi, whose body was found in a burned-out car. Emad Agahi has the details. – Feb 15, 2022

A B.C. man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the 2017 killing of 19-year-old Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi.

He’ll serve about eight months less than that, after credit for time served.

Read more: Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Surrey teen Kiran Dhesi

Harjot Singh Deo pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a body in February. He was sentenced to five years on the former charge and two years on the latter, the BC Prosecution Service said.

At Deo’s plea hearing, his lawyer told the court his client was with Dhesi, his ex-girlfriend, and in possession of a loaded handgun when the weapon accidentally fired, killing her.

He acknowledged Deo then took steps to conceal her remains.

Read more: Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Kiran Dhesi in 2017 homicide granted bail

Dhesi’s body was discovered in a torched SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August, 2017.

The teen was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months before.

— with files from Amy Judd 

