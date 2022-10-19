Ex-boyfriend sentenced to 7 years in slaying of Surrey, B.C. teen Kiran Dhesi

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A B.C. man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the 2017 killing of 19-year-old Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi.

He’ll serve about eight months less than that, after credit for time served.

Harjot Singh Deo pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a body in February. He was sentenced to five years on the former charge and two years on the latter, the BC Prosecution Service said.

1:09 Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kiran Dhesi

At Deo’s plea hearing, his lawyer told the court his client was with Dhesi, his ex-girlfriend, and in possession of a loaded handgun when the weapon accidentally fired, killing her.

Story continues below advertisement

He acknowledged Deo then took steps to conceal her remains.

Dhesi’s body was discovered in a torched SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August, 2017.

The teen was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months before.

— with files from Amy Judd