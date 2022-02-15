Menu

Crime

Ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Surrey teen Kiran Dhesi

By Janet Brown & Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Outrage as accused killer granted bail' Outrage as accused killer granted bail
A young man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Surrey teen Kiran Dhesi has been granted bail. Rumina Daya has the details on a decision that has angered many – Oct 17, 2019

The man accused of murdering 19-year-old Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi in 2017 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indecently interfering with or offering an indignity to human remains.

Harjot Singh Deo’s lawyer told the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday that his client was with Dhesi and in possession of a loaded, prohibited and restricted handgun that went off, accidentally causing her death.

He said Deo then took steps to conceal her remains.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Click to play video: '2 more men charged in Kiran Dhesi’s murder' 2 more men charged in Kiran Dhesi’s murder
2 more men charged in Kiran Dhesi’s murder – Jun 22, 2019

Read more: Ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Kiran Dhesi in 2017 homicide granted bail

Four members of Deo’s family — including his mother, brother and sister — were also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The brother, 25-year-old Gurvinder Singh Deo, and 22-year-old Talwinder Singh Khun Khun, have also been charged with interference with a dead body. Khun Khun has been described as an extended family member.

Dhesi’s body was found in a burned-out SUV near 24 Avenue and 187 Street in Surrey in August 2017.

She was a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and had received a kidney transplant just a few months before.

Kiran Dhesi tagHarjot Singh Deo tagkiran dhesi murder tagBhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi tagBhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi death tagBhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi murder tagHarjot Singh Deo guilty tagHarjot Singh Deo manslaughter tagKiran Dhesi court case tag

